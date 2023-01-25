Kinetic text accompanies the D.R.I.P.S. (Develop Readiness Innovation People Standards) logo for the Keep it 100 Podcast intro and outro animations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 1, 2023. The Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute segment features Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command Chief, as he features junior and senior enlisted DoD personnel. Chief Woods and guests share their perspectives, advice and experience with Team Kadena and the Shogun Warriors. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871550
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-IK699-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109423636
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keep It 100 Podcast Outro, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing
Shogun Warriors
Team Kadena
Keep It 100
