SGT Miller, now SSG Miller, reciting the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer during his boards at the Best Warrior Competition 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871542
|VIRIN:
|220519-A-IK992-379
|Filename:
|DOD_109423492
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
