    Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SGT Miller, now SSG Miller, reciting the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer during his boards at the Best Warrior Competition 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871542
    VIRIN: 220519-A-IK992-379
    Filename: DOD_109423492
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    best warrior competition
    boards
    creed of the noncommissioned officer

