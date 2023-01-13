Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59MDW: Another step closer to you New Year's resolution

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jacob Hollins, physical therapy technician, and Senior Airman Gabrielle Rose, orthotics technician, assigned to the 59th Surgical Operations Squadron, offer advice on ways to achieve being more active for one's New Year's resolution at the Physical Therapy Clinic in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023. Even in a person's spare time there are ways to promote a healthy lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

