Senior Airman Jacob Hollins, physical therapy technician, and Senior Airman Gabrielle Rose, orthotics technician, assigned to the 59th Surgical Operations Squadron, offer advice on ways to achieve being more active for one's New Year's resolution at the Physical Therapy Clinic in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023. Even in a person's spare time there are ways to promote a healthy lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871531
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-JG587-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109422924
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 59MDW: Another step closer to you New Year's resolution, by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
