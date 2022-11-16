Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Corona, La Sierra University Sign Educational Partnership Agreement

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division signs an Educational Partnership Agreement Nov. 16, 2022, in Riverside, California, with La Sierra University. The partnership emphasizes the vital role Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education plays in America's current and future wellbeing.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:30
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 

