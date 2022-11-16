NSWC Corona, La Sierra University Sign Educational Partnership Agreement

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division signs an Educational Partnership Agreement Nov. 16, 2022, in Riverside, California, with La Sierra University. The partnership emphasizes the vital role Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education plays in America's current and future wellbeing.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871523
|VIRIN:
|221116-O-LY586-222
|PIN:
|221116
|Filename:
|DOD_109422809
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
