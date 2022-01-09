Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC Corona Engineers Perform a Ballet Folklorico Dance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division Systems Engineer Gabriela Arevalo and Telecommunications Engineer Sem Diaz of the Range Systems Engineering Department perform a traditional ballet folklorico dance during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Norco, California, Sept. 1, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871520
    VIRIN: 220901-O-LY586-269
    PIN: 230901
    Filename: DOD_109422786
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: NORCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Corona Engineers Perform a Ballet Folklorico Dance, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dance
    Hispanic Heritage
    NSWC Corona

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT