Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division Systems Engineer Gabriela Arevalo and Telecommunications Engineer Sem Diaz of the Range Systems Engineering Department perform a traditional ballet folklorico dance during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Norco, California, Sept. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871520
|VIRIN:
|220901-O-LY586-269
|PIN:
|230901
|Filename:
|DOD_109422786
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|NORCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWC Corona Engineers Perform a Ballet Folklorico Dance, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT