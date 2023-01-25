video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871511" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, arrive at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) on Tuesday to take part in Northern Strike 23-1. The winter iteration of the Norther Strike exercise serves as a cost and time effective way for units to train in conditions similar to those found above the Arctic Circle.