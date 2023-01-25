A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, arrive at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) on Tuesday to take part in Northern Strike 23-1. The winter iteration of the Norther Strike exercise serves as a cost and time effective way for units to train in conditions similar to those found above the Arctic Circle.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871511
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-JK012-885
|Filename:
|DOD_109422634
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Northern Strike 23-1, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
