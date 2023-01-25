Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 23-1

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, arrive at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) on Tuesday to take part in Northern Strike 23-1. The winter iteration of the Norther Strike exercise serves as a cost and time effective way for units to train in conditions similar to those found above the Arctic Circle.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 23-1, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Northern Strike
    NS23-1

