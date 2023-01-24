Coast Guard rescues 17 Haitians left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon’s small boat crew rescues one of 17 Haitian migrants Jan. 24, 2023, after the group was left abandoned by smugglers on the rocky cliffs of Monito Island, Puerto Rico. The survivors, eight men and nine women, were transferred to Ramey Sector U.S Border Patrol agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Monito Island is an uninhabited natural reserve located just off Mona Island, Puerto Rico in the middle of the Mona Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard video).
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871508
|VIRIN:
|230124-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109422631
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MAYAGUEZ, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT