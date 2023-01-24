Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 17 Haitians left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

    MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2023

    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon’s small boat crew rescues one of 17 Haitian migrants Jan. 24, 2023, after the group was left abandoned by smugglers on the rocky cliffs of Monito Island, Puerto Rico. The survivors, eight men and nine women, were transferred to Ramey Sector U.S Border Patrol agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Monito Island is an uninhabited natural reserve located just off Mona Island, Puerto Rico in the middle of the Mona Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard video).

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 230124-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422631
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MAYAGUEZ, PR 

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    rescue
    Sector San Juan
    Monito Island
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon
    17 Haitian migrants

