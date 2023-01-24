Coast Guard rescues 17 Haitians left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon’s small boat crew rescues one of 17 Haitian migrants Jan. 24, 2023, after the group was left abandoned by smugglers on the rocky cliffs of Monito Island, Puerto Rico. The survivors, eight men and nine women, were transferred to Ramey Sector U.S Border Patrol agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Monito Island is an uninhabited natural reserve located just off Mona Island, Puerto Rico in the middle of the Mona Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard video).