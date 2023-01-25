Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Table Talk Episode Two Part One

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Master Sgt. Candace Helder, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility chief, leads the second episode of "Blue Table Talk", a round table discussion focused on tackling the hard hitting topics affecting the culture of the U.S. Air Force today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 10:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 871493
    VIRIN: 230125-F-FY723-537
    Filename: DOD_109422434
    Length: 00:28:09
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Table Talk Episode Two Part One, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alcohol
    RAF Mildenhall
    U.S. Air Force
    BTT
    DEIA

