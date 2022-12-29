Behind the Triad at Fitness Centers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger receives an update on the ongoing Rumpel Center renovations from DPW Construction Inspector Tim Peterson. Then he stops over at Building 1395 to receive an overview on location options for physical fitness on the installation from DFMWR's Recreation Specialist Julie Pressler. Watch for new episodes here on Fort McCoy's YouTube channel!

(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)