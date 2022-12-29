Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad at Fitness Centers

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger receives an update on the ongoing Rumpel Center renovations from DPW Construction Inspector Tim Peterson. Then he stops over at Building 1395 to receive an overview on location options for physical fitness on the installation from DFMWR's Recreation Specialist Julie Pressler. Watch for new episodes here on Fort McCoy's YouTube channel!
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 10:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 871492
    VIRIN: 221229-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422368
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    TAGS

    Fitness Center
    Fort McCoy
    DFMWR
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Behind the Triad

