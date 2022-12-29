In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger receives an update on the ongoing Rumpel Center renovations from DPW Construction Inspector Tim Peterson. Then he stops over at Building 1395 to receive an overview on location options for physical fitness on the installation from DFMWR's Recreation Specialist Julie Pressler. Watch for new episodes here on Fort McCoy's YouTube channel!
(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 10:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|871492
|VIRIN:
|221229-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109422368
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Triad at Fitness Centers, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
