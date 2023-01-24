120th Field Artillery Regiment forward observers train at Northern Strike 23-1

A team of 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment forward observers spot targets and call for fire during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871487
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-ZH169-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109422241
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
