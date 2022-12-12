Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Aboard Naval Station Norfolk's Base Express

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    221222-N-ZV473-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 12,2022) Naval Station Norfolk officially opened the Base Express for Sailors and installation personnel, Dec. 02, 2022. The Hampton Roads Transit-operated buses run two routes throughout NAVSTA Norfolk and off base to the Navy Exchange.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871483
    VIRIN: 221222-N-ZV473-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422192
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Naval Station Norfolk

    transportation

    Morale

    Bus

    Community relations (COMREL)

    Military Transit

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Norfolk
    Commander Navy Region Mid Atlantic
    Hampton Roads Transit

