All Aboard Naval Station Norfolk's Base Express

221222-N-ZV473-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 12,2022) Naval Station Norfolk officially opened the Base Express for Sailors and installation personnel, Dec. 02, 2022. The Hampton Roads Transit-operated buses run two routes throughout NAVSTA Norfolk and off base to the Navy Exchange.
|12.12.2022
|01.25.2023 08:25
|Video Productions
|871483
|221222-N-ZV473-1001
|DOD_109422192
|00:01:09
|VA, US
|0
|0
Naval Station Norfolk
transportation
Morale
Bus
Community relations (COMREL)
Military Transit
