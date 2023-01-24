Platelet donation saves lives

Staff Sgt. Season Bachman, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, performs a platelet donation through apheresis on Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since platelets only last for 5-7 days, there is a continuous need for donors to participate in AUAB’s apheresis program. The platelets collected are shipped to two locations within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 05:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871475
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-KB004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109422004
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
