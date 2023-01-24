Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Platelet donation saves lives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Season Bachman, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, performs a platelet donation through apheresis on Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since platelets only last for 5-7 days, there is a continuous need for donors to participate in AUAB’s apheresis program. The platelets collected are shipped to two locations within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871475
    VIRIN: 230124-F-KB004-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422004
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platelet donation saves lives, by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    379th EMDG
    Al Udeid Air Base
    platelet donation
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT