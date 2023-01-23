Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAM B-Roll

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6), fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile during routine operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 21:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871471
    VIRIN: 240124-N-BX791-1091
    Filename: DOD_109421737
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    USS America (LHA 6)
    USS America (LHA 6), USINDOPACOM, RAM

