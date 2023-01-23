RAM B-Roll

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6), fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile during routine operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871471
|VIRIN:
|240124-N-BX791-1091
|Filename:
|DOD_109421737
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
