    Pass the Word Episode 17: Cpl. Pickle on the Naval Studies Certificate

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    On this episode of Pass the Word, Cpl. Erica Pickle, Naval Studies Certificate graduate, talks about her experiences in the Naval Studies certificate program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC or to apply, go to www.usncc.edu. (U.S. Navy video by Chief mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 18:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 871464
    VIRIN: 230124-N-YC738-1001
    PIN: 17
    Filename: DOD_109421640
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US

    TAGS

    College
    Podcast
    Education
    USNCC
    Pass the Word

