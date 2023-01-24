Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Find Your Adventure at Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Active duty Coast Guard members and civilian employees in Juneau, Alaska, describe their experience providing engineering support for the Coast Guard in the last frontier. Find your adventure at Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau/Edited by Lt. j.g. Kyle Hansen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871442
    VIRIN: 230124-G-G0217-1002
    Filename: DOD_109421306
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Find Your Adventure at Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    D17
    civilian jobs
    Southeast Alaska
    Civil Engineering Unit Juneau

