    USAMMDA Fielding 807th MC(DS) Units

    OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    As most of the U.S. Army's medical units belong to the Army Reserve, U.S. Army Col. James "Andy" Nuce, #USAMMDA Commander, and #USArmyReserve Col. Neil Thowe, 807th MC(DS) G4, discuss providing medical equipment to increase USAR medical units' readiness.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: OGDEN, UT, US 

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

