USAMMDA Fielding 807th MC(DS) Units

As most of the U.S. Army's medical units belong to the Army Reserve, U.S. Army Col. James "Andy" Nuce, #USAMMDA Commander, and #USArmyReserve Col. Neil Thowe, 807th MC(DS) G4, discuss providing medical equipment to increase USAR medical units' readiness.
01.24.2023
|01.24.2023 14:43
|Video Productions
|871434
|230124-D-LX804-578
|1
|DOD_109421186
|00:01:17
OGDEN, UT, US
|0
|0
