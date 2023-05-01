Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard Tests DOMOPS Applications

    ND, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the North Dakota National Guard and ND Department of Emergency Services conducted a test of a Starlink internet package to improve response and communications during a natural disaster response in remote areas on January 5, 2023 near Grassy Butte, ND.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:51
    Location: ND, US

    This work, North Dakota National Guard Tests DOMOPS Applications, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    119th wing
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Happy Hooligans

