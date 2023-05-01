North Dakota National Guard Tests DOMOPS Applications

Members of the North Dakota National Guard and ND Department of Emergency Services conducted a test of a Starlink internet package to improve response and communications during a natural disaster response in remote areas on January 5, 2023 near Grassy Butte, ND.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871427
|VIRIN:
|230105-Z-YT106-050
|Filename:
|DOD_109421040
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
