    The Insider Threat

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Consolidated Security Office, Director of Security Jennifer Turpin, talks about the insider threat from an operations security (OPSEC) perspective. She reminds the viewer that the government entrusts its employees to safeguard critical information. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871425
    VIRIN: 230124-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109421005
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Insider Threat, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    USAF
    AFMC
    Insider Threat
    AFLCMC

