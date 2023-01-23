The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Consolidated Security Office, Director of Security Jennifer Turpin, talks about the insider threat from an operations security (OPSEC) perspective. She reminds the viewer that the government entrusts its employees to safeguard critical information. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|01.23.2023
|01.24.2023 12:17
|PSA
|871425
|230124-F-FC975-2001
|DOD_109421005
|00:04:52
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|0
|0
