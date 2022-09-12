Capt. Daniel Clarke, 46th Test Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, explains the U.S. Navy Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) system, which flies over beach zones to detect minefields and obstacles. The 96th Test Wing and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City, Florida, are working together to test this airborne mine detection system. (U.S. Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 11:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871420
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-RI677-050
|Filename:
|DOD_109420864
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th Test Wing and Naval Surface Warfare Center test the Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) system, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT