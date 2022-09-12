Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Test Wing and Naval Surface Warfare Center test the Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) system

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Daniel Clarke, 46th Test Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, explains the U.S. Navy Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) system, which flies over beach zones to detect minefields and obstacles. The 96th Test Wing and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City, Florida, are working together to test this airborne mine detection system. (U.S. Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 11:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871420
    VIRIN: 230124-F-RI677-050
    Filename: DOD_109420864
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Test Wing and Naval Surface Warfare Center test the Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) system, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    COBRA
    Eglin
    46th Test Squadron

