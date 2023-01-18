Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: LOAD COMPETITION 180123-MIS-LOAD_COMPETITION-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    01.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Master Sergeant Brian Klatt explains the importance of their load competition at Misawa Air Base, JA, January 18, 2023. The load competition is a quarterly event.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 18:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871377
    VIRIN: 230118-N-WF663-001
    Filename: DOD_109419911
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: LOAD COMPETITION 180123-MIS-LOAD_COMPETITION-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO3 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airforce
    quarterly
    competition

