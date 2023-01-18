U.S. Airforce Master Sergeant Brian Klatt explains the importance of their load competition at Misawa Air Base, JA, January 18, 2023. The load competition is a quarterly event.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 18:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871377
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-WF663-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109419911
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: LOAD COMPETITION 180123-MIS-LOAD_COMPETITION-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO3 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT