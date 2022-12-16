Operation Linebacker 50th Anniversary Ceremony (1/7)

The 36th Wing hosted a 50th Anniversary ceremony for Operation Linebacker at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. The ceremony included an educational brief about Operation Linebacker from Jeffrey Meyer, 36th Wing base historian, a speech that included readings of real conversations between the participating aircrews from Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 36th Wing vice commander, and presenting of honors for those who were lost during the operation. Operation Linebacker was a large-scale mission to bring the North Vietnamese leaders to the negotiating table and ultimately end the Vietnam War. The mission succeeded.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|12.16.2022
|01.23.2023 17:39
|Video Productions
|871370
|221216-F-YT646-1216
|DOD_109419794
|00:06:58
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|0
|0
