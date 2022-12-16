Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Linebacker 50th Anniversary Ceremony (1/7)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Wing hosted a 50th Anniversary ceremony for Operation Linebacker at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. The ceremony included an educational brief about Operation Linebacker from Jeffrey Meyer, 36th Wing base historian, a speech that included readings of real conversations between the participating aircrews from Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 36th Wing vice commander, and presenting of honors for those who were lost during the operation. Operation Linebacker was a large-scale mission to bring the North Vietnamese leaders to the negotiating table and ultimately end the Vietnam War. The mission succeeded.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Historic Mission
    Operation LINEBACKER II
    50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Vietnam War Ceremony

