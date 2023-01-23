Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntsville Center commander addresses 2022 FEVS results

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center commander, addresses Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey results.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871357
    VIRIN: 230123-A-QY194-908
    Filename: DOD_109419549
    Length: 00:27:31
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Huntsville Center
    FEVS 2022

