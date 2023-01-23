Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Announce Research Center

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall announce plans for an Air Force research center at Howard University, the service’s first at a historically Black college or university.

