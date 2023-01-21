Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues more than 390 people off unsafe, overloaded Haitian sail freighter

    BAHAMAS

    01.21.2023

    Coast Guard Cutter Legare's crew stop this unsafe and overloaded Haitian sail freighter approximately 60 miles south of Andros Island, Bahamas, Jan. 21, 2023. The people are scheduled to be transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Cutter Legare's crew)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871350
    VIRIN: 230121-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109419361
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: BS

    This work, Coast Guard rescues more than 390 people off unsafe, overloaded Haitian sail freighter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bahamas
    haiti
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

