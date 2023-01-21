Coast Guard Cutter Legare's crew stop this unsafe and overloaded Haitian sail freighter approximately 60 miles south of Andros Island, Bahamas, Jan. 21, 2023. The people are scheduled to be transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Cutter Legare's crew)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871350
|VIRIN:
|230121-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109419361
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescues more than 390 people off unsafe, overloaded Haitian sail freighter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
