The Charles McGee Leadership Award is a college scholarship available for Air Force ROTC cadets that have not yet earned a scholarship as of their completion of AFROTC Field Training and entering their junior year of college. This is a 2-year scholarship to help relieve financial burdens and allow all qualified cadets to focus on their academic and leadership development. Eligible cadets are granted a two-year tuition award of $18,000 per year or this can be converted to a housing benefit of up to $10,000 per year. CMLA is distinct from the other scholarships in that it is granted to all qualified cadets not already on an AFROTC scholarship, who have completed field training and entered the Professional Officer Course upon the start of their junior year of college. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)