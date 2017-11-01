A History video of the Herbert Hoover Dike and Lake Okeechobee

A History video of Lake Okeechobee and the Herbert Hoover Dike in Clewiston, Fla. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District celebrated the completion of construction for the Herbert Hoover Restoration Project around Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston, Fla. (USACE Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 11:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871331
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-BO243-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_109418720
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FL, US
