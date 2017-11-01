Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A History video of the Herbert Hoover Dike and Lake Okeechobee

    CLEWISTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    A History video of Lake Okeechobee and the Herbert Hoover Dike in Clewiston, Fla. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District celebrated the completion of construction for the Herbert Hoover Restoration Project around Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston, Fla. (USACE Video)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871331
    VIRIN: 230119-A-BO243-1017
    Filename: DOD_109418720
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: CLEWISTON, FL, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Lake Okeechobee
    hhdribboncutting2023
    Herbert Hoover Restoration Project

