    Tampa Chamber collegiate leaders tour MacDill AFB EOD

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the University of Tampa and University of South Florida visited 6th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen during a tour on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan 20, 2023. B-Roll package features students donning personal protective equipment and speaking with EOD Airmen.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871322
    VIRIN: 230120-F-EE215-001
    Filename: DOD_109418531
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    TAGS

    college
    future leaders
    community relations
    EOD

