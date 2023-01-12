Martin Luther King Jr. Observance

The 18th Military Police Brigade hosted an observance at the Tower Barracks Theater, honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The observance highlighted the achievements, Dr. King accomplished during his advocacy for equality.
This video was filmed on January 12, 2023
Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
00:09
SFC Spencer Greene
EO Advisor, 18th Military Police Brigade
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 08:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871311
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-UL930-791
|Filename:
|DOD_109418153
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
