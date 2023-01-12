Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Jr. Observance (interview)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 18th Military Police Brigade hosted an observance at the Tower Barracks Theater, honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The observance highlighted the achievements, Dr. King accomplished during his advocacy for equality.

    This video was filmed on January 12, 2023
    Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria

    00:00
    SFC Spencer Greene
    EO Advisor, 18th Military Police Brigade

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 08:15
    Category: Interviews
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Equality
    Grafenwoehr
    MLK
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    18th Military Police Brigade
    Tower Barracks

