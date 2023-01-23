Col. Edgardo Ramirez, 14th Field Hospital commander, discusses the unit's activation on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Aug. 17, 2021, during an interview recorded at the 3rd Infantry Division Museum on the installation on Jan. 20, 2023. The 14th Combat Support Hospital, originally located at Fort Benning, reflagged as the 14th FH as part of the U.S. Army's force design update in pursuit of the Army of 2030 concept. The unit provides an expeditionary Role 3 health service support, including early-entry hospitalization, rapidly employable resuscitation and surgery to increase personnel survivability anywhere in the world. Ramirez, who hails from Puerto Rico, assumed command at the unit's activation and has since overseen several field exercises and a team's deployment to provide COVID-19 defense support of civil authorities in Rhode Island.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 19:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871298
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-DP764-963
|Filename:
|DOD_109417903
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Field Hospital already trained, deployed teams 18 months after activation, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT