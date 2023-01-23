Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Hospital already trained, deployed teams 18 months after activation

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Edgardo Ramirez, 14th Field Hospital commander, discusses the unit's activation on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Aug. 17, 2021, during an interview recorded at the 3rd Infantry Division Museum on the installation on Jan. 20, 2023. The 14th Combat Support Hospital, originally located at Fort Benning, reflagged as the 14th FH as part of the U.S. Army's force design update in pursuit of the Army of 2030 concept. The unit provides an expeditionary Role 3 health service support, including early-entry hospitalization, rapidly employable resuscitation and surgery to increase personnel survivability anywhere in the world. Ramirez, who hails from Puerto Rico, assumed command at the unit's activation and has since overseen several field exercises and a team's deployment to provide COVID-19 defense support of civil authorities in Rhode Island.

