Brig. Gen. Dan Degelow takes command of 38th Infantry Division from Maj. Gen. Tim Thombleson at Cyclone Division Armory, during a change of command ceremony, Sunday, January 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871297
|VIRIN:
|230122-Z-UG863-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109417893
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, 38th Infantry Division Change of Command, by SFC Erin Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Infantry
LEAVE A COMMENT