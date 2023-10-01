Time-Lapse of NMCB 11 Roof Placement

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 10, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 place a concrete roof on a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 10, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Builder 1st Class Steven Sandas)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871293
|VIRIN:
|230110-N-NO901-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109417795
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
