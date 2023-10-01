Time-Lapse of NMCB 11 Roof Placement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 10, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 place a concrete roof on a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 10, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Builder 1st Class Steven Sandas)