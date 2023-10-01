Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time-Lapse of NMCB 11 Roof Placement

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 10, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 place a concrete roof on a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 10, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Builder 1st Class Steven Sandas)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871293
    VIRIN: 230110-N-NO901-2001
    Filename: DOD_109417795
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    TAGS

    seabee
    concrete
    roof
    time lapse
    nmcb 11
    placement

