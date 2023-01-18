U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct an artillery range at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023. This live-fire range was conducted in order to increase proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871256
|VIRIN:
|230118-M-IA046-1034
|Filename:
|DOD_109416681
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2/10 Artillery Range B-Roll, by LCpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT