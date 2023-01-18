U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Noah Brown, 1st platoon commander with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, explains the importance and components that go into a live-fire artillery range at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023. This live-fire range was conducted in order to increase proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 16:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871247
|VIRIN:
|230117-M-IA046-1139
|Filename:
|DOD_109416608
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Artillery Range Interview, by LCpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT