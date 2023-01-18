Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artillery Range Interview

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Noah Brown, 1st platoon commander with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, explains the importance and components that go into a live-fire artillery range at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023. This live-fire range was conducted in order to increase proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 16:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871247
    VIRIN: 230117-M-IA046-1139
    Filename: DOD_109416608
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, Artillery Range Interview, by LCpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Marines
    Artillery
    2/10
    2d Mardiv
    2d Battalion
    FirstToFight

