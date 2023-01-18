Artillery Range Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Noah Brown, 1st platoon commander with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, explains the importance and components that go into a live-fire artillery range at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023. This live-fire range was conducted in order to increase proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)