    AFGSC remembers MLK Jr. Day

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Today we honor the life, achievements, and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871227
    VIRIN: 230116-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_109416162
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Martin Luther King Jr
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    20th Air Force
    MLK Jr Day

