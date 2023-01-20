U.S. Airmen with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, 193rd Regional Support Group, 193rd Special Operations Wing spend time with and say goodbye to their loved ones during a farewell breakfast at the Liberty USO at Fort Indiantown Gap before leaving for deployment. The Airmen will serve in the U.S. Central Command area of operations for approximately six months.
Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders were in attendance to wish good luck to the Airmen and share words of encouragement with families in attendance. Senior leaders in attendance included Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, acting Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley, Senior Enlisted Leader, Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Deputy Adjutant General- Air, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Frisco, State Command Chief- Air.
While overseas, the 211th EIS will be responsible for engineering, installing and moving various information systems and infrastructure like antennas, cables, radios, GPS and meteorology equipment.
This work, 211th EIS Airmen leave home for deployment, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
