Traveling to Italy to consult with partners in the Italian government and military, U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer shares his three keys to successful data transformation within the Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 09:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871193
|VIRIN:
|230120-Z-IF359-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109415863
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|ROME, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army CIO Raj Iyer provides his three keys to the Army digital transformation process, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT