    U.S. Army CIO Raj Iyer provides his three keys to the Army digital transformation process

    ROME, ITALY

    01.20.2023

    Video by Ron Lee 

    Army Chief Information Officer

    Traveling to Italy to consult with partners in the Italian government and military, U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer shares his three keys to successful data transformation within the Army.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871193
    VIRIN: 230120-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_109415863
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ROME, IT 

    TAGS

    Army
    OCIO
    Zero Trust
    Dr. Raj Iyer
    Data Transformation
    Army Cloud

