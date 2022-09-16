Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A NATO sniper's mindset (IT)

    LITHUANIA

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    What does it take to lie in a hide site for days, covered in shrubbery, waiting to take the perfect shot?
    Enter the mind of a sniper. Far from being just sharpshooters, snipers are also reconnaissance experts, trained observers who can blend in with their environment and gather data on targets. Should they need to, they can use their precision rifles to take long-range shots. This kind of missions require superhuman patience, concentration and a keen eye for detail.
    A Norwegian sniper assigned to the NATO multinational battlegroup Lithuania takes us inside his mindset when he’s on the job. While in Lithuania, he’s learning how to integrate with his other NATO Allies through joint training.
    From moving into position to preparing camouflage, going without food or rest in all conditions, we take a look at what it means to be a sniper. Filmed in Rukla, Lithuania, a Norwegian sniper working in a two-man team at the multinational battlegroup talks us through the skills needed to succeed in the role.

    Transcript
    This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 06:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871176
    VIRIN: 220916-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109415721
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: LT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    exercise
    Natochannel

