U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun Appointed as 3rd MLG Command Master Chief (Vertical)

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in an appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun assumed his position as command master chief of 3rd MLG. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)