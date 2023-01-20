Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun Appointed as 3rd MLG Command Master Chief (Vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in an appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun assumed his position as command master chief of 3rd MLG. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871166
    VIRIN: 230120-M-LN574-387
    Filename: DOD_109415645
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun Appointed as 3rd MLG Command Master Chief (Vertical), by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    CMC
    side boys
    navy
    3rd MLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT