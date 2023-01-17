Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Bow Wow Besties

    JAPAN

    01.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base USO hosted the Bow Wow Besties event on Yokota Air Base January 17, 2023. The USO invited dog owners out to the unaccompanied military dorms to help boost morale. (U.S. Video by SSgt James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 21:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871160
    VIRIN: 230117-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109415448
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokota Air Base Bow Wow Besties, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    Dogs

