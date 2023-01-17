Yokota Air Base USO hosted the Bow Wow Besties event on Yokota Air Base January 17, 2023. The USO invited dog owners out to the unaccompanied military dorms to help boost morale. (U.S. Video by SSgt James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 21:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871160
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109415448
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Bow Wow Besties, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT