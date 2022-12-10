Anmok Beach spans over 500 meters in length and covers an area of 20,000 square meters. Right in front of the beach is Anmokhang Port, where around 23 fishing boats can be moored to unload their catch of seaweed in the spring; flatfish, squid, and octopus in the summer; and sailfin sandfish, and pollack in the fall and winter. The place has also become more popular since the main street along the beach earned the reputation as a "coffee street." (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 21:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|871158
|VIRIN:
|221012-F-FG548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109415444
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights and Sounds - Anmok Beach, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
