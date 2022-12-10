Sights and Sounds - Anmok Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anmok Beach spans over 500 meters in length and covers an area of 20,000 square meters. Right in front of the beach is Anmokhang Port, where around 23 fishing boats can be moored to unload their catch of seaweed in the spring; flatfish, squid, and octopus in the summer; and sailfin sandfish, and pollack in the fall and winter. The place has also become more popular since the main street along the beach earned the reputation as a "coffee street." (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Isaac Olivera)