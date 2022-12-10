Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sights and Sounds - Anmok Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Anmok Beach spans over 500 meters in length and covers an area of 20,000 square meters. Right in front of the beach is Anmokhang Port, where around 23 fishing boats can be moored to unload their catch of seaweed in the spring; flatfish, squid, and octopus in the summer; and sailfin sandfish, and pollack in the fall and winter. The place has also become more popular since the main street along the beach earned the reputation as a "coffee street." (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Isaac Olivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 21:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 871158
    VIRIN: 221012-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109415444
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds - Anmok Beach, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    beach
    vacation
    travel korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT