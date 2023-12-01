B-Roll package from the 8th LRS episode of Kunsan Down & Dirty. Footage includes the SME getting gear from the IPE (individual protective equipment) warehouse and working a shift at the Aircraft Parts Store
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871155
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-YO204-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_109415292
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS - B-Roll - Aircraft Parts Store / Individual Protective Equipment, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
