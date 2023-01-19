Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSI Approach of Suspect House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    HSI Approach of Suspect House.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871132
    VIRIN: 230119-H-CR964-0001
    Filename: DOD_109415039
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSI, search warrant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT