Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Orion visits Katterbach airfield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KATTERBACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers from Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard visit Katterbach airfield. Soldiers received informational briefs from 1st Lt. Sean Schlagel, an aviation officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Capt. Michael Archer an air defense officer assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air Missle Defense Command at Katterbach Kasserne in Katterbach, Germany, Jan. 4, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871105
    VIRIN: 230104-A-UA416-277
    Filename: DOD_109414511
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KATTERBACH, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Orion visits Katterbach airfield, by SSG Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12th CAB
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    Katterbach airfield
    JMTG-U
    TF Orion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT