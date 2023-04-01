Soldiers from Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard visit Katterbach airfield. Soldiers received informational briefs from 1st Lt. Sean Schlagel, an aviation officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Capt. Michael Archer an air defense officer assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air Missle Defense Command at Katterbach Kasserne in Katterbach, Germany, Jan. 4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871105
|VIRIN:
|230104-A-UA416-277
|Filename:
|DOD_109414511
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KATTERBACH, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Orion visits Katterbach airfield, by SSG Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
