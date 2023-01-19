Press conference by the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (opening remarks 3/3)

Press conference by the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli and the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne, following the two-day meeting of the Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence session at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 18 and 19 January 2023.
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 10:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|871099
|VIRIN:
|230119-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109414368
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT