    Distribution Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management B-Roll

    VLISSINGEN, NETHERLANDS

    01.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Once the vehicle gets offloaded from the ship, a Movement Control Team, uses what is called a DRAM (Distribution Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management) tablet to scan the military shipping labels on these vehicles. This will ensure that they know all the information relating to the vehicle and that it gets on the correct truck, barge, or train to get to the final location.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 04:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871081
    VIRIN: 230110-A-MP101-049
    Filename: DOD_109413862
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VLISSINGEN, NL 

    This work, Distribution Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management B-Roll, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    16th SB
    DRAM

