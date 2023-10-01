Distribution Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management B-Roll

Once the vehicle gets offloaded from the ship, a Movement Control Team, uses what is called a DRAM (Distribution Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management) tablet to scan the military shipping labels on these vehicles. This will ensure that they know all the information relating to the vehicle and that it gets on the correct truck, barge, or train to get to the final location.
|01.10.2023
|01.19.2023 04:13
|B-Roll
|871081
|230110-A-MP101-049
|DOD_109413862
|00:00:41
|VLISSINGEN, NL
|0
|0
