    1st Infantry Division Recap 2022

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division looks back on another successful year as the Army's first and most storied division, Dec. 28, 2022 on Fort Riley, Kansas. While a significant portion of the division deployed to Europe, those back on Fort Riley continued to pursue and dominate their goals in support of five different campaigns. This video shows some of the Big Red One's greatest moments this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 19:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871063
    VIRIN: 221228-A-PF227-044
    Filename: DOD_109413573
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Recap 2022, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Warfighting
    Meet Your Army
    Center of Everything
    Big Red One Year of Family

