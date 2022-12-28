1st Infantry Division Recap 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Infantry Division looks back on another successful year as the Army's first and most storied division, Dec. 28, 2022 on Fort Riley, Kansas. While a significant portion of the division deployed to Europe, those back on Fort Riley continued to pursue and dominate their goals in support of five different campaigns. This video shows some of the Big Red One's greatest moments this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)