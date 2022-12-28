1st Infantry Division Recap 2022

The 1st Infantry Division looks back on another successful year as the Army's first and most storied division, Dec. 28, 2022 on Fort Riley, Kansas. While a significant portion of the division deployed to Europe, those back on Fort Riley continued to pursue and dominate their goals in support of five different campaigns. This video shows some of the Big Red One's greatest moments this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 19:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
