    B-roll Otay Mesa Soft Sided Facility

    OTAY MESA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Construction of a soft sided facility in Otay Mesa, CA on January 11, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871047
    VIRIN: 230111-H-VJ018-001
    Filename: DOD_109413307
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: OTAY MESA, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll Otay Mesa Soft Sided Facility, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    migrants
    CBP
    TempSoftSidedFacilities

