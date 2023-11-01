Construction of a soft sided facility in Otay Mesa, CA on January 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871047
|VIRIN:
|230111-H-VJ018-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109413307
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|OTAY MESA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll Otay Mesa Soft Sided Facility, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT