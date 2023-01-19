Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to find your health care provider on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 14:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871035
|VIRIN:
|230119-D-MT464-1599
|Filename:
|DOD_109413141
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patient Portal: Finding My Doctor, by Craig Barnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT