This June BACH will transition to DHAs new electronic health record MHS GENESIS. The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website for 24/7 access to your health information, including managing appointments and exchanging messages with your care team.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 11:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871027
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-DQ133-808
|Filename:
|DOD_109412819
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
